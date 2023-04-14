(WFRV) – FFA Students are preparing for a statewide competition.
Regional Career Development Events help students become ready to enter the workforce with a number of different skills.
In this segment of Life on the Farm, we explore how they prepare for these contests and how the program helps to set them up for success after school.
