(WFRV) – Field days are plentiful this time of year because it is a great chance for farmers to learn from each other.
At a recent event in Hortonville, sustainability practices were on display.
The organizers highlighted a grant from the Great Lakes Commission, earned by the Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance.
The money will be used to help more farmers make soil health a priority on their farms.
In addition to keeping water clean, increased soil health is shown to increase yields.
