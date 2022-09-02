(WFRV) – Field days are plentiful this time of year because it is a great chance for farmers to learn from each other.

At a recent event in Hortonville, sustainability practices were on display.

The organizers highlighted a grant from the Great Lakes Commission, earned by the Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance.

The money will be used to help more farmers make soil health a priority on their farms.

In addition to keeping water clean, increased soil health is shown to increase yields.