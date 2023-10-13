(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we examine the quality of this year’s forage harvest.
With a dry growing season, you might be surprised to find alfalfa is showing high digestibility.
Corn silage yields varied, but the overall quality of this crop is strong too.
We spoke with a local nutritionist about balancing these feeds in a ration.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.