(WFRV) – In this week’s Life on the Farm we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Lower Fox Demonstration Farm Network (“Fox Demo Farms”).

The Fox Demo Farms is a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) funded project utilizing Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GRLI) funds. The project is designed to showcase and demonstrate the effectiveness of conservation practices on participating farms located in the Lower Fox River watershed. The project aims to reduce erosion and sedimentation, restore soil health, and improve water quality by reducing phosphorus from entering the bay of Green Bay.

The program was signed into existence on November 13, 2013, and consisted of four original demo farms, a partnership between the NRCS, the Great Lakes Commission, and Brown County Land and Water Conservation Department. Since then, the project has grown to seven farms in the Lower Fox watershed and new partnerships with local and state organizations. The Fox Demo Farms was the first project of its kind in the Great Lakes basin. As a result of its success, the demo farms concept has expanded both in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region. There are currently seven demo farm networks in Wisconsin and networks in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.