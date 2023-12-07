(WFRV) – The 72nd Annual Farm Tour hosted by Fox Valley Technical College featured a 6th generation dairy farm.
They have a unique milking set up, using both robots and a parlor.
In this segment of Life on the Farm, we hear from two of the family members, both graduates of FVTC about their current operation.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.