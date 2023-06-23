(WFRV) – Future veterinarians, vet techs, and farmers are learning hands-on thanks to a partnership between Fox Valley Technical College and Fox Valley Humane Association.
In this segment of Life on the Farm, we explore the benefit to both groups.
