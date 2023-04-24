(WFRV) – Twice daily the National Weather Service Office in Green Bay launches a weather balloon to gather data.
In this segment of Life on the Farm, we see how they use that information to create forecasts and models.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.