(WFRV) – Governor Evers visited a farm in Calumet Count to honor the Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance.
The Governor wanted to see projects in action, funded through state dollars and the alliance.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.