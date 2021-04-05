Life on the Farm: Grain Bin Safety

(WFRV) – In this edition of Life on the Farm, we see how local fire departments train to rescue a person from a grain bin. They have special tools and train to respond to the unique circumstances that may come up at a farm or agriculture business.
While it is best to not enter a grain storage device, if you do need to, make sure to wear a harness and always have someone else standing by.
