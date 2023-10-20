(WFRV) – It is a good time of year for farmers to get some extra feed for animals, harvesting marsh or canary grass.
It is often used on fields in low-lying areas on farms. Most years, farmers get one cutting before the area becomes too wet. However, with the dry weather, some are harvesting a second crop of the grass.
In this segment of Life on the Farm, we chat with a custom operator about how he uses these grasses in his ration for animals.
