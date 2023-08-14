(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we explore a local hay auction to see how prices are this year.
Experts tell us farmers are buying “on demand” instead of storing large amounts of hay, due in part to soft milk prices.
Hay from Wisconsin is sold to farms across the mid-west.
