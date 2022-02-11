(WFRV) – The need for more meat processors has been in the spotlight throughout the pandemic.

When the major plants slowed down, backlogs began.

Haen Meats in Kaukauna was also impacted because farmers were looking for local butchers to help with when they couldn’t ship to their normal processors.

Farmers reported waits of up to a year before they could get their steers in for processing. The owner of Haen Meats says that the backlog is starting to improve. In this segment, he explains why that is.

Last year the Haen family sold their business to the ownership team from “The Meat Block” in Greenville. Phil, one of the new owners, was a longtime employee at Haen before starting his own butcher shop. He is happy to carry on Haen’s 70 year tradition in the community.