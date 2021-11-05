Life on the Farm: Heritage farming

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy chats with some collectors, keeping the heritage of farming alive.
But, these collectable tractors do not only sit in the shed, they are used to work fields.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.