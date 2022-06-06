(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm we learn the history behind the creation of the Wisconsin Farm Center.

Financial Consulting and Transition Planning: Staff provide farmers with consulting on topics such as farm viability, debt structure, ​cost of production, and cash flow.

Mediation and Arbitration: Provides a neutral facilitator trained in mediation to help conflicting parties pursue understanding and agreement in farm-related disputes such as credit issues, farm family conflicts, and more.

Veteran Farmer Assistance and Outreach: Wisconsin mil​itary veterans​ inter​ested in farming can access technical expertise or obtain a special logo to utilize for selling their agricultural products.

Herd-Based Diagnostics: Provides veterinary diagnostic analysis to help troubleshoot dairy herd-health and production concerns such as nutrition, milk quality, animal health, water quality, and more.

Farmer Wellness: Counseling services provided by ​mental health professionals through the 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline, tele-counseling, counseling vouchers, a​nd farmer online support groups.

If you are experiencing anxiety, depression, or just need a welcoming ear to talk to, please call the 24/7 Wisconsin Farmer Wellness Helpline at (888) 901-255​8.

For free, confidential services visit: FARMCENTER.WI.GOV

FARM CENTER: (800) 942-2474

FARMER WELLNESS HELPLINE: (888) 901-2558

