Life on the Farm: Hydroponic Lab

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Access to fresh fruits and vegetables in the winter is becoming more common in our state, thanks to advancements in indoor growing operations.

Students at Fox Valley Technical College are learning how to farm in these unique systems.

The hydroponic lab on campus lets them explore raising a crop without soil.

There are desktop grow systems, all the way up to more elaborate standing gardens for use in food service.

Students get to take home what they grow.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom grabs statement win, Xavier continues surge

Green Bay women knock off Youngstown State in double overtime

Timber Rattlers: MiLB provides housing

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat