Life on the Farm: Hydroponic Lab

(WFRV) – Access to fresh fruits and vegetables in the winter is becoming more common in our state, thanks to advancements in indoor growing operations.

Students at Fox Valley Technical College are learning how to farm in these unique systems.

The hydroponic lab on campus lets them explore raising a crop without soil.

There are desktop grow systems, all the way up to more elaborate standing gardens for use in food service.

Students get to take home what they grow.