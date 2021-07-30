Life on the Farm: International students tour a local farm

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Fox Valley Technical College welcomes students from around the globe, thanks to the International Student program.

A group from Mexico recently visited one of FVTC’s local partner farms. Here is a look at what they learned in the living classroom.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Quinn Farley to represent Team USA in Hlinka Gretzy Cup

Training Camp Report: Packers hold light practice, o-line building depth

The Impromptu 1996 Home Run Derby

Training Camp Report: Rodgers signs reworked deal, Cobb makes practice debut

Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?