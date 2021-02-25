Life on the Farm: Kaukauna Apprenticeship Program

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy Hanson visits Kaukauna High School where there is a strong apprenticeship program pairing students with careers.
In many cases, in addition to on the job training, the students can earn college credit.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.