(WFRV) – This week we celebrated “National Milk Day” in honor of the day the first glass bottled milk was delivered to customers.
Lamers Dairy in Appleton still uses glass to package some of its products. They source milk from farms within 30 miles of their plant.
The company is celebrating a milestone 110 years in business.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.