Life on the Farm: Learning to operate equipment

(WFRV) – In today’s Life on the Farm we tag along with a group of students from Fox Valley Technical College.
Before they get hands-on with large equipment, there is a lot of training to safely operate the combines and tractors.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.