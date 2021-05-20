Life on the Farm: Lesson in corn planting

(WFRV) – In this edition of Life on the Farm, Jeremy joins an FVTC class learning about corn planting.
He gets some advice for finishing off this year’s corn crop, including the moisture, needed and the depth the seeds should be planted.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.