(WFRV) – State dollars to boost the meat processing industry in our state are now in action at Fox Valley Technical College.
The school is adding a Meat Talent Certificate program where students will learn to identify meat, be taught proper sanitation protocols, and work with community partners for on-the-job training.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.