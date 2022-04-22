(WFRV) – The staff at Memorial Florists & Greenhouses is getting ready for a busy season.
While they provide flowers year-round for arrangements, they have a boom for outdoor landscaping season.
In this segment of Life on the Farm, we explore how the pandemic has brought new customers through their doors.
