(WFRV) – Think of them like a multivitamin for your soil. In this segment of Life on the Farm we explore microbials and who can benefit from their use.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.