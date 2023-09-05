(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we attend a field day to understand how a new water monitoring system will work.
The Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance, partnered with Ag Water Quality/Discovery Farms – Extension to monitor Nitrogen leaching in a sensitive area in the county.
We learn how the system works, and what the goals are.
