(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we check out a field day in Calumet County
The event demonstrated a new piece of equipment able to bring crop whatever it needs, including liquid nutrients, water, manure, and more. Liquids are able to be applied at any point during the growing season with the crop at any height.
The equipment uses GPS technology to avoid damaging the crop.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.