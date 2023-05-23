(WFRV) – As planters continue to roll across Wisconsin, test plots are getting in the ground.
These tools allow producers and seed dealers to measure how different varieties perform in identical, real-world scenarios.
In this segment of Life on the Farm, we explore how these plots are planted and what information organizers hope to gain.
