(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we visit the Oneida Farm where cover crop planting is underway.
Following the wheat harvest, the farm team plants a mixture to have something green and growing heading into winter.
They say the goal is to make money, while also making the land sustainable for generations to come.
