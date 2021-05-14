Life on the farm: Planting soybeans

(WFRV) – In Life on the Farm, Jeremy tags along with a FVTC class learning to plant soybeans.

They cover no-till options, and the optimal conditions for the plant to thrive.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

