Life on the Farm: Preparing to harvest corn silage

(WFRV) – In this edition of Life on the Farm, we learn about the prep work needed to harvest corn silage.
From changing over the chopper to routine shop work, these few steps can save you from a breakdown during a busy season.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.