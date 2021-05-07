Life on the Farm: Raising goats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - When Mother's Day rolls around on Sunday, some moms will spend the holiday at the Golden House Domestic Abuse Shelter.

"This is the last place somebody wants to be," Rapid Rehousing Case Manager Amanda Amon-Brellenthin said. "They want to be safe at home with their kids, but I think it's really courageous to leave and to come and get help."