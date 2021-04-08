Life on the Farm: Reducing the labor to raise calves

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy visits an operation with a new calf raising facility. They have found ways to reduce labor and increase herd health. 

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

