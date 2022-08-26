(WFRV) – A Greenleaf dairy welcomed people to enjoy a Sunset on the Farm.
Brickstead Dairy has hosted this event for six years. The goal is to showcase modern dairy and sustainability in action.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.