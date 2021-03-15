Life on the Farm: Tips from a Veterinarian

(WFRV) – As temperatures swing from below zero, to sunny and warm, there are potential impacts to your herd.
Ventilation is key to keeping your cows healthy and comfortable as we hear from a Veterinarian in this segment of Life on the Farm.
