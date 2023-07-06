(WFRV) – With a lack of rain, some farmers are changing the amount or type of chemicals they are using on their crop.
From fertilizer to weed management, many of these tools are dependant on rain.
In this segment of Life on the Farm we get an update on how farmers are balancing their budget with optimizing yield.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.