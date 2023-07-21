(WFRV) – Fox Valley Technical College is teaching the next generation how to safely operate farm equipment.
In this segment, we also meet one of the newest instructors at FVTC.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.