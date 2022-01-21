Life on the Farm: Training the future workforce

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, how community partners, like STIHL, make sure students at Fox Valley Technical College are ready to work on day one of their jobs.

They provide up-to-date training and equipment for students to learn on. The resources are also used by the community, for current dealership employees to complete training courses.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

