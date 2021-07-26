Life on the Farm: Two Guernsey Girls Creamery

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy visits Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom.
They are producing bottled A2/A2 milk. Many consumers have an easier time digesting milk that comes from an A2/A2 herd.
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/2guernseygirls
