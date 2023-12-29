(WFRV) – A local farmer invested in a solar energy system for his farm, and it working to adapt his equipment to take advantage of it. He says while he noticed savings on his energy bill, his fuel bill did not change.
In this segment of Life on the Farm, we see how he’s modifying his tractor to run on batteries, charged by the sun.
