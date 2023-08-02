(WFRV) – Farmers are busy harvesting wheat. In Northeast Wisconsin yeilds are averaging between 85 and 130 bushels per acre.
Across the state, Forty-nine percent of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, 1 day behind both last year and the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 63 percent good to excellent, up 6 percent from last week.
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.