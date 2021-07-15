Life on the Farm: Winter Wheat Update

(WFRV) – Winter Wheat harvest is underway, a bit early compared to average. So how is the yield and test weight shaping up? Jeremy heads out to the field for an update.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and  Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

