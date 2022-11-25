(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy visits Woldt’s Farm Store.

In May 2022, the Woldt Family opened Woldt’s Farm Store to sell their own beef raised on the farm, as well as other local products.

At the store, you will find other locally grown specialty meats, cheese from local plants, maple syrup, honey, candles, goat milk products, sauces, house plants, and more.

Find the store at N9594 County Road PP in Brillion or learn more at https://www.woldtfarms.com/woldts-farm-store