(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, Jeremy visits Woldt’s Farm Store.
In May 2022, the Woldt Family opened Woldt’s Farm Store to sell their own beef raised on the farm, as well as other local products.
At the store, you will find other locally grown specialty meats, cheese from local plants, maple syrup, honey, candles, goat milk products, sauces, house plants, and more.
Find the store at N9594 County Road PP in Brillion or learn more at https://www.woldtfarms.com/woldts-farm-store
Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment. Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.