Green Bay area cheese and dairy manufacturers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®. A total of 24 companies and cooperatives have submitted entries to be evaluated February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.
“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, Contest Manager.
The following businesses are set to compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states:
- Agropur of Luxemburg and Weyauwega, Wisconsin
- Arla Foods of Kaukauna, Wisconsin
- BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. of Denmark, Wisconsin
- Caprine Supreme, LLC of Black Creek, Wisconsin
- Door Artisan Cheese Company of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin
- Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery of New London, Wisconsin
- Emmi Roth USA of Seymour, Wisconsin
- Foremost Farms USA of Appleton, Wisconsin
- Hay Americyan Foods, LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Henning’s Cheese of Kiel, Wisconsin
- Mosaic Meadows – LaClare Creamery, Saxon Creamery, and Simply Dairy of Malone, Wisconsin
- Land O’Lakes, Inc. of Kiel, Wisconsin
- Milk Specialties Global of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
- Pine River Dairy of Manitowoc, Wisconsin
- Pine River Pre-Pack, Inc. of Newton, Wisconsin
- Red Barn Family Farms of Appleton, Wisconsin
- Renard’s Cheese/Rosewood Dairy, Inc. of Algoma, Wisconsin
- Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC of Kewaunee, Wisconsin
- Saputo of Black Creek, Wisconsin
- Sargento Foods – Baker Cheese of St. Cloud, Wisconsin
- Schreiber Foods of Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Tea Rose Toggenburgs, LLC of Berlin, Wisconsin
- The Artisan Cheese Exchange of Sheboygan, Wisconsin
- Union Star Cheese of Berlin, Wisconsin
Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available. The exciting announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at USChampionCheese.org.
Hosted biennially by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition. For more information, visit USChampionCheese.org.