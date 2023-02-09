Green Bay area cheese and dairy manufacturers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®. A total of 24 companies and cooperatives have submitted entries to be evaluated February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.

“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, Contest Manager.

The following businesses are set to compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states:

Agropur of Luxemburg and Weyauwega, Wisconsin

Arla Foods of Kaukauna, Wisconsin

BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. of Denmark, Wisconsin

Caprine Supreme, LLC of Black Creek, Wisconsin

Door Artisan Cheese Company of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery of New London, Wisconsin

Emmi Roth USA of Seymour, Wisconsin

Foremost Farms USA of Appleton, Wisconsin

Hay Americyan Foods, LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Henning’s Cheese of Kiel, Wisconsin

Mosaic Meadows – LaClare Creamery, Saxon Creamery, and Simply Dairy of Malone, Wisconsin

Land O’Lakes, Inc. of Kiel, Wisconsin

Milk Specialties Global of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Pine River Dairy of Manitowoc, Wisconsin

Pine River Pre-Pack, Inc. of Newton, Wisconsin

Red Barn Family Farms of Appleton, Wisconsin

Renard’s Cheese/Rosewood Dairy, Inc. of Algoma, Wisconsin

Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC of Kewaunee, Wisconsin

Saputo of Black Creek, Wisconsin

Sargento Foods – Baker Cheese of St. Cloud, Wisconsin

Schreiber Foods of Green Bay, Wisconsin

Tea Rose Toggenburgs, LLC of Berlin, Wisconsin

The Artisan Cheese Exchange of Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Union Star Cheese of Berlin, Wisconsin

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available. The exciting announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at USChampionCheese.org.

Hosted biennially by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition. For more information, visit USChampionCheese.org.