Local ingredients celebrated with the annual Wisconsin Chili Lunch

(WFRV) – Join schools, hospitals, colleges, and more to celebrate farm to school and local foods with the annual Wisconsin Chili Lunch

To participate, serve any chili dish made with local ingredients on Thursday, February 25th. This year the organizers are also encouraging people to pair the chili with a local grain recipe, like cornbread or even a cinnamon roll.

Learn how to register your family, school, daycare, business and beyond at:

https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6nUQT3X56mkxWn3

