LOF: Veterinary Technician Program

(WFRV) – In Life on the Farm, Jeremy explores the Veterinary Technician program. If you enjoy caring for animals, it might be a good fit for you.

According to Fox Valley Technical College, this program will prepare you to collect patient history and perform the initial physical exam, place intravenous catheters, and administer medications, anesthetize, and monitor patients, and assist in surgery for both large and small animals.

You’ll also gain the skills to perform dental cleanings on dogs and cats, and handle, restrain and care for rats, mice, rabbits, and birds. Plus, you’ll learn how to apply bandages and splints on both large and small animals, evaluate lab samples under the microscope and accurately document records.