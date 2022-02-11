(WFRV) – Megan Salentine stopped by the Midwest Farm studio for an update on her adventures in 4-H. The current club President for the Pilsen Skylighters, Megan has been involved in 4-H since kindergarten.

She was selected last year as a delegate for the National 4-H Congress and applied to be part of the design team planning the 2022 event.

Megan and seven other teens from around the country are lending their ideas and will help lead the event in Atlanta, Georgia this coming November.

4-H members can apply to attend as a state delegate this summer.

Learn more at https://www.national4-hcongress.com/