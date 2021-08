(WFRV) – For more than seven decades, Patz has been manufacturing farm equipment in Pound, Wisconsin.

The bright blue line of equipment has something for every size farm.

The company is known for its feed mixing technology, and systems to clear manure from barns.

Patz introduced several new products at the recent Farm Technology Days show. Here’s a look at the addition to their lineup.

The company is also hiring. To learn more, visit https://patzcorp.com/