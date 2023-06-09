(WFRV) – Twin Cities Vue Dairy is the host site for Manitowoc County Breakfast on the Farm.

The June Dairy Month tradition takes place Sunday, June 11th, from 8:00 am to noon at 3416 Stone Road, Manitowoc.

Breakfast includes the famous ham and cheese omelet, sausage, cheese curds, and more. Don’t forget to enjoy a Cedar Crest ice cream sundae and wash it all down with milk.

Volunteers will show you around the farm on guided tours, as well as offer kids games, bounce house, petting zoo, and an opportunity for a photo with a calf.

General admission: $10

Children ages 5-12: $5

Children ages 4 and under: Free

Learn more about the host farm in this video: https://fb.watch/l3dY6P9qRk/