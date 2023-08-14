Mark your calendar for the 2023 Manitowoc County Fair, August 23-27, to celebrate this year’s theme, “Pirates of the Carrots and Beans!”
See a full schedule of events at https://manitowoccountywi.gov/departments/expo/manitowoc-county-fair/
by: Millaine Wells
Posted:
Updated:
Mark your calendar for the 2023 Manitowoc County Fair, August 23-27, to celebrate this year’s theme, “Pirates of the Carrots and Beans!”
See a full schedule of events at https://manitowoccountywi.gov/departments/expo/manitowoc-county-fair/