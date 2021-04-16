Manitowoc County Spring Farm Tour

(WFRV) – Take a tour of the diverse agriculture in Manitowoc County, on the spring farm tour, April 30-May 2.

The self-guided trip will take you to five different farms in or near Manitowoc County to visit horses, alpacas, goats, llamas, sheep, ducks, turkeys, fish, aquaponics, honeybees, and more.

LondonDairy Alpacas (near Two Rivers), Lake Orchard Farm (near Cleveland), Forward Farm (near Cato/Valders), Black Frog Farm (near Maribel), and Moonlit Meadows Performance Horses, LLC (near Denmark) are participating.

The event is free and involves hands-on activities at some of the sites.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/243595203828416/