Manure will play important role in spring field prep with fertilizer prices high

(WFRV) – With fertilizer prices, and supplies in limbo, your spring manure application may take on more importance.

Deciding which fields will get the nutrient boost, could be a major cost savings.

This may also be the year that crop farmers tap into some of their neighbor’s resources, and apply some dairy manure to their fields.

Check out this segment to learn more.

For information on certified manure testing labs: https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/NMSoilManureLabs.pdf – Certified Manure Testing Labs

Check out manure book values: https://uwlab.webhosting.cals.wisc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2016/02/A2809_-wisconsin-fertilizer-recommendations.pdf

Here are sampling recommendations (pages 3 and 4) : https://uwlab.webhosting.cals.wisc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2016/02/A3769.pdf